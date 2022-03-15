Women’s Entrepreneur Summit takes place at the end of March





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Women’s Entrepreneur Summit will be taking place on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a free event aimed at bringing together a network of female entrepreneurs to share their experiences and make way for more future opportunities for women.

Business Outreach and Communications Coordinator, Viridiana Quintana, from the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

