Women’s History Month Highlight: Madam CJ Walker and Mary Kay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego icon, Dee Sandford, told the stories of cosmetic moguls, Madam CJ Walker and Mary Kay Ash, for Women’s History Month.

Madam CJ Walker was the first Black woman millionaire made in America known for her homemade line of hair care products geared towards Black women.

Mary Kay, founder of the eponymous Mary Kay Inc., was an entrepreneur who built her own business selling cosmetics, which in turn helped other women achieve more financial success.