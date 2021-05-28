WonderBus will feature The Sully Band Friday night

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wonderbus, a pandemic pivot from Ernie Hahn, Founder of Dream Hahn and Chairman of the Board Wonderfront Festival, is bringing San Diegans live music again and ensuring local musicians have shows to play.

This weekend, Infinium Spirits Wonderbus, a double-decker bus with a full stage and happy hour drinks, will be rolling throughout the county during Memorial Day weekend.

The Sully Band will be performing at several locations:

4:30PM

Roll South from LOFT100 Studios in Carlsbad

5:00-5:30PM

Moonlight Beach

5:30-6:00PM

Slow Roll through Encinitas/Cardiff

6:00-6:15PM Seaside Park

6:30-7:10PM

Del Mar Plaza (Monarch/Tamarindo)

7:15PM-Sunset

Powerhouse Park Finale