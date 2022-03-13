Wonderfront Festival 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wonderfront Festival was postponed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but is quickly approaching San Diego with a triumphant return this fall.

Co-founder and Chairman of Wonderfront, Ernie Hahn, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming event.

The event takes place Nov. 18-20.

Tickets will go on sale within the next few weeks and a big announcement will be made within the next 10 days, Hahn said.