Wonderfront Festival at Waterfront Park Nov. 18-20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The three-day festival “Wonderfront” will come to San Diego Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov 20.

The festival will feature eight stages and a massive skate ramp for Tony Hawk’s HuckJam.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Festival Organizer Paul Thornton to talk about the event and how to get tickets.

More info can be found on their website.