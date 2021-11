Wonderfront Festival postponed to 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wonderfront Festival has been postponed to the same time next year, in 2022.

It would have been this weekend.

In the meantime, the Wonderfront team is developing a safe and amazing experience for 2022.

Ernie Hahn, Co founder and Chairman of Wonderfront Festival, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to hype next year’s event.