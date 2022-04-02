Wonderfront Festival returns this November after two-year hiatus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since 2019’s inaugural festival, the WONDERFRONT Music & Arts Festival will be returning on Nov. 18-20 to San Diego’s downtown Waterfront.

For the past two years, the festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The extensive performance lineup includes Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon, and the Zac Brown Band.

Ernie Hahn of the Wonderfront Festival, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the highly-anticipated show.