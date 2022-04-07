Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival 2022 tickets are now on sale





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tickets Sales start Thursday for the early bird presale, and those that bought tickets 2019, and those that have signed up for the Wonderlist at www.wonderfrontfestival.com.

The 2022 festival will feature over 80 bands on five different stages, one of which will be free to the public.

Wonderfront Festival founder, Ernie Hahn, discussed this year’s event in more detail with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.