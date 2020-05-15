Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival postponed until 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Building on the success of the inaugural 2019 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, the Wonderfront Festival team began designing an even better 2020 event on the San Diego Bay waterfront. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and California’s Public Health Order prohibiting large events and gatherings, the second Wonderfront Festival will have to wait until 2021.

“This announcement greatly saddens us. We held out as long as possible, hoping we would see enough indications that a large-scale festival event in the fall might be a realistic endeavor. However, due to the time and effort it takes to pull off a successful large event of this nature, and signals from Governor Gavin Newsom that events like music festivals aren’t likely to be allowed until 2021, this announcement had to be made now,” said Paul Thornton, Managing Partner of Wonderlust Events, LLC.

“The Port of San Diego proudly supported the 2019 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on San Diego Bay for the enjoyment of Californians and visitors to the region. Our events team looks forward to working with Wonderfront when we all are confident that an event of this size and scale can be conducted in a safe environment that meets the State’s and the County of San Diego’s guidelines to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Michael G. Brown, Port of San Diego Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

The Wonderfront team is planning for an even better festival in 2021 that would take Wonderfront to the next level, truly establishing the event as one of the premier festivals in America.

“We are proud of Wonderfront’s launch this past November and the reaction received from fans and artists alike who loved our iconic festival setting right on the water in beautiful downtown San Diego. We have been working hard on some big surprises to be incorporated into the next Wonderfront Festival, so stay tuned for 2021 as it promises to be an epic event, and worth the wait,” continued Paul Thornton.

BUT THERE IS STILL GOOD NEWS. The Wonderfront team is still committed to bringing San Diego something special this fall. Wonderfront’s goal has always been to make showcasing the best emerging talent a cornerstone of the brand. The Wonderfront team plans to work within the health and safety guidelines to bring San Diego some inspiring showcases. “We will work with government officials over the next several months to develop and adapt an upcoming event that will ensure the health and safety of our fellow San Diegans. It will be a collaboration in motion, so stay safe and know that we are looking forward to better days ahead for our beautiful city,” said Ernie Hahn, Managing Partner of Wonderlust Events, LLC.

Ernie Hahn discussed the decision to postpone the festival until 2021 on Good Morning San Diego.