‘Wonderfront Wednesdays’ brings entertainment to Port of San Diego every week until December

PORT OF SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Port of San Diego and Embarcadero businesses will be starting a weekly event called Wonderfront Wednesdays.

The VP of Marketing and Communication at the Port of San Diego, Michael Brown, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event’s offerings.

Every Wednesday until Dec. 15, pop-up events are set to take place at various locations along the San Diego Bay Embarcadero from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The family-friendly events will include musical acts, food and drink specials, art installations, and more.