Work on Del Mar Bluffs, Mid-Coast Project will close rail service until Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A full rail closure is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday between Oceanside and San Diego to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line.

The closure, which began just after midnight, will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor: North County Transit District COASTER, Metrolink, Amtrak and the freight carrier BNSF.

For Monday, riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time as trains could be delayed.

Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. During the current closure, construction activities are planned for the Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization project and the Mid- Coast Trolley project.

In Del Mar, stabilization work will continue on the bluffs. Crews will weld and test tieback anchors along previously placed support columns and pour concrete for retaining wall installation on the upper bluffs near 12th Street. Crews will also place concrete panels along previously installed support columns and backfill the area on the upper bluffs north of Torrey Pines State Beach.

Officials said the Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization 4 project to repair drainage infrastructure and stabilize portions of the 1.6 miles of coastal bluffs is scheduled to be complete this fall.

In San Diego, ongoing construction activities are planned throughout the Mid-Coast Trolley corridor. Crews will perform improvements to the surface of the trolley tracks, including tamping the rail — a process that secures the rail to avoid misalignment once in use.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University area and is anticipated to be complete by late 2021.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights.