‘Out of touch politicians’ could cause working Californians to pay more at the pump





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On top of the sky rocketing gas prices across the state, California lawmakers plan on increasing the gas tax by several cents to nearly 54 cents per gallon on July 1st.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is very upset by the recent decision to increase gas taxes on Californian families.

He fears that the legislature won’t act in time to stop the scheduled gas tax increase that is set to take effect July 1, 2022.

Kiley advocated for a “gas tax holiday” after gas prices spiked in March, but to no avail didn’t pass.

From an article from East County Today, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley responds to the recent decision saying,

“After rejecting my bill to suspend the 50 cent per gallon gas tax on four occasions, the Supermajority is now increasing the tax burden on hardworking California families by failing to take action to provide relief. Even Governor Newsom opposes this. “When fuel prices rise again in July, drivers can thank the out of touch politicians in Sacramento who put politics over bipartisan solutions to help all Californians.”

