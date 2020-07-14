Working parent of 3 reacts to school closures and online learning





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, the two largest in California with a combined K-12 student population of about 720,000, announced Monday they won’t bring students back to classrooms next month because of rising coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates.

School leaders said there is too much uncertainty surrounding the safety of students and staff to try to return pupils to classrooms right away so they will continue the distance learning that was employed for the final months of the spring semester.

Full-time working parent of three, Amber Smegielski, joined Good Morning San Diego to share her thoughts on the announcement that school campuses will remain closed in San Diego.

Approximately 120,000 students in San Diego return to remote learning Aug. 31.