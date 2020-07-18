Working parent of 3 responds to school closures and online learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of California’s 6.7 million school kids will be learning from home when the new school year begins next month as the state struggles with soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday issued strict guidelines for 32 counties that are on a state watch list because of COVID-19 outbreaks. They effectively require distance learning in public and private K-12 schools.

The largest districts, including Los Angeles and San Diego, already had planned to delay in-person teaching. Newsom’s announcement came as California reported its third-highest daily total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases: nearly 10,000 and 130 deaths.

Full-time working parent of three, Amber Smegielski, joined Good Morning San Diego to share her thoughts on the announcement that school campuses will remain closed in San Diego.