World class skateboarding returns to San Diego YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Nov. 5, the biggest names in action sports, specifically skateboarding, will join local fans for a once in a lifetime skating opportunity where the athletes will show off their best moves and skating tricks.

The YMCA in Encinitas partnered with Bones Love Milk for the first ever Gravity Tour; Local skaters partnered with the YMCA to build th4 first skate park in 1991; Tony Hawk, Andy MacDonald and Shaun White were all trained at the Ecke YMCA.

The YMCA has a rich connection to San Diego and Southern California skateboard history.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the YMCA’s Encinitas location where some of the talent gathered to promote the event coming on Nov. 5.