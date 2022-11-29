Watch parties congregate for World Cup – Iran vs U.S.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The game between the U.S. and Iran will decide weather or not the U.S. continues in the World Cup.

This game has extra charge due to the two nation’s political relationship. The countries have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1980 after the Iranian takeover of the American Embassy following the Iranian Islamic Revolution.

The knockout game comes after the U.S. men’s recent loss against England.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at Draft Republic where fans would soon gather to watch the game.