SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Water gives life but it also has the power to take away.

Anywhere in San Diego County is never too far from water and it’s imperative to learn how to prevent drowning.

World Drowning Prevention Day was July 25 and retired San Diego lifeguard John Sandmeyer from Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego joined KUSI’s Theresa Sardina to discuss drowning prevention.