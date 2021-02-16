World Hippo Day celebrated around San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To celebrate World Hippo Day, the San Diego Zoo shared this footage from their discovery plus show called “The Zoo: San Diego.”
Hippo fun fact: despite being the second largest land mammal on the planet, and spending the majority of their time in the water, hippos have the ability to run at speeds of 30 miles per hour. That’s faster than most humans.
Also, the San Diego Humane Society wanted to join in all the hippo fun. They shared this footage of their favorite pygmy hippo Hannah Shirley.
This footage is a montage of Hannah doing some of her favorite things like eating, munching, crunching and swimming.