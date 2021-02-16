World Hippo Day celebrated around San Diego

We heard that today is #WorldHippoDay, and we would never miss a chance to celebrate our favorite #Pygmyhippo, Hannah Shirley! Please enjoy this montage of Hannah partaking in some her favorite activities: eating, snacking, monching, cronching and swimming. #ProjectWildlife pic.twitter.com/K8HLoXfjME — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 16, 2021

Rounding out #WorldHippoDay with some rambunctious river potatoes. pic.twitter.com/33EpH4tszU — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 15, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To celebrate World Hippo Day, the San Diego Zoo shared this footage from their discovery plus show called “The Zoo: San Diego.”

Hippo fun fact: despite being the second largest land mammal on the planet, and spending the majority of their time in the water, hippos have the ability to run at speeds of 30 miles per hour. That’s faster than most humans.

Also, the San Diego Humane Society wanted to join in all the hippo fun. They shared this footage of their favorite pygmy hippo Hannah Shirley.

This footage is a montage of Hannah doing some of her favorite things like eating, munching, crunching and swimming.