World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone.

The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.

Back in July 2022, KUSI reported that there was a record number of deaths in our homeless population, and literally nothing has been done. Since this report, both Mayor Gloria and Chair Nathan Fletcher have simply touted the opening of new shelters.

But if you ask homeless advocate Michael McConnell, the new shelters are not doing enough. McConnell told KUSI that by the time the small shelters open, more people become homeless than the shelter has beds for the existing homeless population.

According to the medical examiners office, there was about 500 homeless deaths in San Diego County in 2021, the most of all time. The medical examiners office does not include “COVID” or “natural causes” in their death count.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from downtown San Diego with Michael McConnell, as we remembered all those who died on the streets on World Homeless Day.

