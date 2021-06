World Oceans Day puts spotlight on health of San Diego’s ocean

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – You’ve heard about Earth Day and probably even National Donut Day, but what about World Oceans Day?

That day is today, and it was created back in 1992 after oil spills and other pollution started getting widespread attention.

One of those places still getting attention is Imperial Beach, which is where viewers will find KUSI’s Dan Plante.