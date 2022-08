“World of Houseplants” exhibit at San Diego Botanic Garden until Sept. 5





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Botanic Garden will continue to host it’s World of Houseplants exhibit through Monday, Sept. 5.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner took a tour through the garden to show viewers what the SDBG has to offer.

The houseplant showcase includes tips and advice throughout the exhibit cautioning houseplant owners against common mistakes such as overwatering or allowing for too much sunlight.