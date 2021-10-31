World of Wonder: Celeste Lanuza

KUSI Newsroom, Dave Scott,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom, Dave Scott

In this edition of World of Wonder, KUSI’s very own Dave Scott introduces performing and creative artist, actress, singer-songwriter, director and choreographer, and professor, Celeste Lanuza, to center stage.

Categories: Dave’s World Of Wonder, Entertainment, Local San Diego News, National & International News, Trending