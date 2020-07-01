World of Wonder: Remembering the life of Frankie Laine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Italy honored one of the most popular entertainers of the 1940s and 1950s, Frankie Laine.

A six foot bronze statue of Laine was unveiled Tuesday morning and KUSI’s Dave Scott and Kacey McKinnon were there to show it all on Good Morning San Diego.

In remembrance of Laine’s life, KUSI’s Dave Scott honored the entertainer in this World of Wonder.

