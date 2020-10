World Restart a Heart Day CPR Demonstation with American Heart Association

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, the American Heart Association celebrates World Restart a Heart Day (WRAH) to create awareness around the importance of knowing CPR.

Mission Federal Credit Union and the American Heart Association are distributing more than 100 Hands-Only CPR Kits to families across San Diego County as part of the campaign.

American Heart Association volunteer and National University Emergency Medical Services Program Director, Manny Medina, joined Good Morning San Diego with a live CPR training demonstration.