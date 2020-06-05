World War II Paratrooper Tom Rice to ring Liberty Bells on 76th anniversary of D-Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Coronado native Tom Rice was attached to the 101st Airborne Division, 501 Parachute Infantry Regiment known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

Tom Rice parachuted into Normandy, France on June 6, 1944 to help liberate France from Nazi Germany. In 2019, for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Rice parachuted into Carentan, Normandy in the same drop zone as he did on D-Day. Rice was 97 years old then.

This year, coordinated community partners from the San Diego Veterans Coalition and Honor Flight San Diego will gather at North Island Naval Air Station at the NAS Flag Circle to witness WWII paratrooper Tom Rice and RADM Bolivar ring the Liberty Bell in support of a global initiative started in Carentan, Normandy, France.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 pm and the Liberty Bell will be rung at 6:44 pm. Please arrive early to allow for parking and admittance.

More information can be found on the Freedom Rings Global Facebook Page.