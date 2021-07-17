World’s largest crawfish boil sizzles towards San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world’s largest crawfish boil, the 32nd Annual Crawfish Boil, is coming to San Diego on July 24 at the Waterfront Park in San Diego.

32nd Annual Crawfish Boil Organizer Kevin Hellman joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to speak with Elizabeth Alvarez for a taste of what’s to come on July 24.

The event was created Louisiana State University alumni in San Diego and over the years has grown into a huge event, now welcoming everyone 21 and up.

To purchase tickets visit www.sandiegocrawfishboil.com