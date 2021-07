KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The world’s largest crawfish boil, the 32nd Annual Crawfish Boil, is coming to San Diego on July 24 at the Waterfront Park in San Diego.

Chef Daryl Kahl, LSU Alumni of SD board member, and Organizer Kevin Hellman, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a taste of what’s to come on July 24.

To purchase tickets visit www.sandiegocrawfishboil.com