World’s Most Prestigious Air & Space Hall of Fame to induct distinguished class of 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Air & Space Museum will celebrate its distinguished class of 2021 honorees on Nov. 20 in the Edwin D. McKellar Pavilion of Flight.

Jim Kidrick, President and CEO of the Air & Space Museum, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Aviation and space legends Ed Bolen, Commemorative Air Force, Eileen Collins, Charlie Duke, FEDEX, Bryan Moss, Dee O’Hara and others will be honored at the event.