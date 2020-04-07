Worldwide COVID-19 cases linked to Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More fall out from the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship that docked in San Diego last Monday, April 30th. One passenger has now died. According to the family, he was told while on-board the ship he had the flu. Four days after flying home, he passed away. His wife has tested positive for Covid-19.

Meantime, crew members still onboard the ship are being treated for what the County describes as medical emergencies.

Online reports show 9 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus along with 67 others from around the world. Forty-five passengers and crew have presumptive positive results and are awaiting confirmation.

KUSI reached out to Celebrity Cruises, they responded saying, “On behalf of our guests, we are in close coordination with various government and public health authorities relating to transport. This work continues. We are grateful for their guidance and support including ensuring the health and well-being of all.”