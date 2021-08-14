Worship services resume after fire at National City House of Worship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ)’s Administration and members around the world thank the National City community, and the San Diego County law enforcement and government agencies for their concern regarding the arson attempt under investigation that took place Aug. 12 at one of its houses of worship at 2201 East 8th Street.

“We thank the Lord God that no one was hurt. We would like to thank the law enforcement officers and the firefighters for their prompt response,” said Brother Bob Pellien of the Iglesia Ni Cristo Public Information Office, US Region.

“It pains us to see our National City chapel attacked. Houses of worship are places for prayers and worshiping the Lord. We will see to it that the National City chapel repairs are done. Members and Church officers will redouble our efforts to help communities and remain united with all our brethren around the world in fulfilling our Christians duties amidst troubles like these. The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) will continue to share God’s message of salvation.”