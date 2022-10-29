Worst flu season in a decade predicted this winter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data from the CDC shows that the U.S. has not seen a flu season this severe in nearly a decade.

Flue season has been starting early in cities and communities across the nation, with hospitalizations worse than usual for this time of year.

So far, there have been nearly 900-thousand cases, with about 7,000 hospitalizations and 360 deaths.

The first pediatric death was reported the week of Oct. 24.

CDC data shows flu activity is highest in the South.