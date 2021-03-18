Wounded Heroes documentary highlights programs and treatments for those suffering with PTSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many in the Veteran, active-duty military, police officer, firefighter, and other first responder communities struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress.

The usual treatment is a 15-minute consultation and a handful of prescriptions, but that’s not working! The suicide rate is extremely high, and for many the PTS drugs seem to do more harm than good.

Our heroes deserve better and so Director & Producer Michael Gier went on a mission and found successful treatments and programs that help anyone battling PTS get their lives back.

Gier created the “Wounded Heroes” documentary to highlight the programs and treatments that anyone suffering from PTSD can use to get their lives.

He discussed the documentary with KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.WoundedHeroesDocumentary.com