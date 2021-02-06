Wounded Warrior Homes announces new LIFE Development Program





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – San Marcos-based Wounded Warrior Homes announces their transitional care and counseling program, LIFE – Living Independently For Ever.

The Wounded Warrior Homes LIFE Development Program provides case management, individual transition plans, and up to two years of transitional housing for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress and/or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Executive Director of Wounded Warrior Homes, Mia Roseberry, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the community can help support this initiative.

Wounded Warrior Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established to serve our heroes and provide them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back from the front lines to the home front. ​