Wounded Warrior Homes’ annual fundraiser, Fairways 4 Veterans, September 18th at Shadowridge Golf Club

VISTA (KUSI) – The Wounded Warrior Homes’ annual fundraiser, Fairways 4 Veterans, is happening September 18th at Shadowridge Golf Club to raise money for veteran services.

Proceeds will provide transitional housing and services for single post-9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) military-related injuries and severe financial hardship through the Wounded Warrior Homes program.

Executive Director of Wounded Warrior Homes, Mia Roseberry, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to preview this year’s event.