Wounded Warrior Homes asks for community support on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Transitioning into civilian life can be a challenging feat for service members. In honor of Veterans Day, Wounded Warrior Homes reached out to the community live on “Good Evening San Diego” to ask for support.

Their mission is to transition Veterans and service members into society through transitional housing.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Founder Mia Roseberry of Wounded Warrior Homes to talk about their Veterans Day push.

