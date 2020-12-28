Wounded Warrior Homes begins end of year giving campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wounded Warrior Homes has launched their end of year giving campaign, Full Force 4 Vets.

Full Force 4 Vets will provide 365 days of safe and secure housing, food, and comprehensive services for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Wounded Warrior Homes was established to serve our heroes by providing them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back to civilian life.

The nonprofit provides transitional housing and re-integrative services to post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and/or PTSD.

Due to the pandemic, the organization is asking for $50,000 in community support in order to continue its essential work.