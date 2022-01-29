Wounded Warrior Homes builds 4th residence to house veterans with PTSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes to complete a new accessory dwelling unit for veterans with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury on a one acre property in Vista.

This unit was donated from the Warrior Village Project and will be the fourth residence that they will be able to provide for a veteran.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Mia Roseberry, Executive Director and Co Founder of Wounded Warrior Homes, about this new unit for veteran.