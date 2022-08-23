Wounded Warrior Homes celebrates National Dog Day through service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National Dog Day is Aug. 26 and Wounded Warrior Homes decided it would be a great time to shed light on dogs that are more than just pets. Service dogs are essential to many people, especially veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury.

Local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is providing dog food for dogs to those in need, through a partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center. WWH is also helping veterans with transitional housing (for them and their service dog!) and helping to find them employment that allows their service animal.

Wounded Warrior Homes CEO Mia Roseberry or Program Director Stacy Pauley spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about how the community can help our local service animals this National Dog Day.