Wounded Warrior Homes hosts ‘Toys 4 Tots’ toy drive ahead of the holiday season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wounded Warrior Homes is hosting a toy drive for Toys 4 Tots drive to collect toys for children in need in San Diego.

They will be accepting toys at the office until December 13th.

Those wishing to donate toys can visit easily order/drop ship online at https://bit.ly/ToysWishlist. Or, new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at our office 1145 Linda Vista Dr Ste 104, San Marcos, CA 92078 From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday – Friday.

Executive Director and co-founder Mia Rosenberry joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss this year’s event and how you can participate.