Wounded Warrior Homes is having a toy drive for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Wounded Warrior Homes is having a toy drive for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program which collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children.

They will be accepting toys through Friday, December 11th at their office at 1145 Linda Vista Dr, Ste 104, San Marcos, CA 92078 is from 9 to 3 Monday through Friday.

This year, to make it easier to donate without any in-person contact, they have created a wishlist on AmazonSmile where the community can order toys which will be delivered directly to the toy drive. https://bit.ly/ToysWishlist