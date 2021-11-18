Wounded Warrior Homes will host toy drive for ‘Toy 4 Tots’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wounded Warrior Homes will be hosting a Toy 4 Tots drive to gather toys for San Diego’s needy children.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off until Dec. 13 at 1145 Linda Vista Dr. Ste. 104 in San Marcos from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The organization asks folks to call ahead 760-205-5050 to arrange a time.

You can also donate toys online through bit.ly/ToysWishlist

Mia Roseberry of Wounded Warrior Homes joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.