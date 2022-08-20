Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K to return to San Diego for first time since 2019

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wounded Warrior Project’s first Carry Forward 5k since 2019 will be Saturday, August 20th at 8 a.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station.

Carry Forward is Wounded Warrior Project’s innovative 5K that puts the nonprofit’s mission of honoring and empowering wounded warriors into motion. Due to the pandemic, this is the first year since 2019 that the event is returning in person to San Diego.

Mary Tallouzi, gold star mom with the Wounded Warrior Project, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego”, to talk about the significance of this upcoming 5k.

Funds raised by Carry Forward help provide life-changing programs and services to warriors and their families. Warriors never pay a penny for any Wounded Warrior Project program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

CF5K 2019 San Diego recap video: