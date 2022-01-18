Wrapping up the month-long Sanitation Strike: How long will the pile-up continue?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a long grueling month the strike is finally over, but how long are we going to have trash piled up along the streets of San Diego?

On Monday, Jan. 17, a “final deal” agreement was made between Republic Services and it’s sanitation workers, after the first offer was rejected.

The “final offer” included significant increases in wages and benefits, in addition to other enhancements to its employees’ total compensation packages. Republic Services also included a new financial incentive for employees tied to ratification and agreement by the union.

After threats of penalties and fines there is finally an end to this month long strike.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at Republic Sanitation headquarters to give us more details as the strike wraps up.

Later on in the show Jill Galvez, Chula Vista City Councilmember, partnered with KUSI to talk more on the strike.