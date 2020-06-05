Write Out Loud announces winners of the NEA Big Read program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, the ‘Read Imagine Create’ portion of Write Out Loud’s NEA Big Read program has students read a book.

This year, it was a book of poetry called, “A Small Story About the Sky” by Albert Rios. Once they finish, they reimagine the story and create something – a story, artwork, dance, music etc inspired by the book, then compete with one another.

The virtual award ceremony is taking place next Wednesday, June 6th to announce the winners.

Artistic Director Veronica Murphy discusses the program and the incredible creativity of this year’s winners.

You can check out some of this year’s artwork in the gallery below.









