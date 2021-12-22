Wrong way collision kills woman, injures man suspected of DUI in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local woman is dead and a man from Sacramento suffered major injuries Tuesday morning in a wrong-way freeway collision in Ocean Beach.

The 24-year-old man was driving a Subaru Outback east on the westbound side of Interstate 8 and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a 54-year- old woman at 11:24 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue assigned 22 personnel including two medics and one rescue crew to the scene, and the county medical examiner was called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was rushed to a hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and will be taken into custody, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

Castro said the investigation closed westbound lanes of I-8 and diverted traffic to Sports Arena Boulevard from midnight until 3:48 a.m.