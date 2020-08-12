WSJ Columnist Gerry Baker untangles the media myths of the coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more information and data becomes available to analyze to find out more about it.

Columnist and editor of the Wall Street Journal, Gerry Baker, who recently published an article titled, “Untangling the Media Myths of COVID-19.”

Baker began the article asking, “Has there been in recent history a more tendentious, hysterical, data-denying and frankly disreputable exercise in misdirection than the way in which much of America’s media has covered the Covid-19 epidemic?”

Baker continued to explain that the states handling the pandemic the best, are the ones “that continue to be denounced in the media: Florida and Texas.”

Baker joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his piece and why he believes so much of the reporting on COVID-19 is dishonest and self-serving.