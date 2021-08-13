WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice prepares for 100th birthday celebratory jump over Coronado

CORONADO (KUSI) – World War II Paratrooper Tom Rice is turning 100-years-old this Sunday, August, 15th.

To celebrate his birthday, Rice will be jumping out of Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing D-Day Doll in his hometown of Coronado, California.

But the event will not feature Rice alone. D-Day veteran aircraft, the Commemorative Air Force’s Inland Empire Wing, C-53D (DC-3) D-Day Doll will be the aircraft carrying and dropping Tom for his 100th Birthday! Doll dropped paratroopers and gliders on D-Day.

CJ Machado, from Honor Flight San Diego, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share all the details of Sunday’s event and some information on how you can participate.

Rice also started the Coronado Lifeguard program in the 1940s, and in honor of his 100th birthday, they created this heartwarming video:

To learn more about the event, visit: www.OperationCall-To-Service.com.

To follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/operationcalltoservice