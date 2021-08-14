WWII paratrooper Tom Rice to jump from plane on 100th birthday celebration

CORONADO (KUSI) – World War II paratrooper Tom Rice turns 100 years old Sunday and he has plans to parachute onto the beach in front of the Hotel del Coronado in celebration!

A couple of years ago the American hero recreated his D-Day jump in Normandy during the 75th anniversary, which was then put into a big documentary.

Mr. Rice joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego along with filmmaker CJ Machado to discuss details of the jump.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Tom’s estimated jumptime at around 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.OperationCall-To-Service.com