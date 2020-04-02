WWII Veteran Ruth Gallivan turns 104 with a drive by surprise birthday party





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A birthday celebration for a 104 year old woman could not be stopped by COVID-19.

The community came together for a drive-by birthday celebration for WWII Veteran Ruth Gallivan, who was turning 104 years old.

Honor Flight San Diego believes that Gallivan is the oldest living female Marine west of the Mississippi and are confident that she is the oldest female Marine in the State of California.

After boot camp, Gallivan was assigned to MCAS Miramar, however, there were no women’s barracks at that time. She was tasked with setting up a place for women to be stationed there. She stayed with the USMC until 1946 and settled in San Diego.

Gallivan went on her Honor Flight in 2015 at the age of 99.

KUSI photojournalist Jason Livecchi was there to capture the celebration.