Xavier Becerra refuses to answer question on benefits of masking two-year-old children





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, refused to answer a simple question from Rep. Kevin Kiley.

Kiley pressed Becerra on the effectiveness of mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically on young children.

As we know, two-year-old children were forced to wear masks in many cases in the United States, something other countries around the world did not do.

Watch the interaction (above) as Secretary Becerra refused to answer Kiley’s simple question, “Did forcing two-year-old children to wear masks save lives?”